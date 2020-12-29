UN asked to put pressure on India to punish culprit soldiers

Islamabad, December 29 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement has strongly condemned the ongoing Indian state terrorism in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazi Imran, Vice Chairman of Pir Panjal Freedom Movement in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Indian forces martyred three innocent laborers of Rajouri district in a fake encounter on July 18 this year. “Now it has been proven that they were innocent and the United Nations and the international community should increase pressure on India to bring justice to the families of these and take strong action against the Indian soldiers involved in the killing.”

Three youth from Rajouri, Abrar Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and Mohammad Abrar, who had gone to Shopian district in search of job, were martyred by troops in a fake encounter. He also condemned the assassination attempt on a well-known social activist and liberation leader Aqib Wani by BJP and RSS goons in Rajouri district.

Qazi Imran thanked the Government and people of Pakistan for raising their voice for Kashmiris at all international forums. He asked the United Nations to fulfill its promise to give Kashmiris their birthright, the right to self-determination.

