Untoo expresses serious concern over vandalism in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice Human Rights Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has expressed serious concern over the destruction of civilian properties by Indian troops during cordon and search operations.

Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the data collected by the IFJHRJK shows that there has been no decline in vandalism. He said that wherever the IFJHRJK researchers went, people generally complained of destruction and vandalism of civilian property by Indian forces’ personnel.

“The frequency with which the property destruction was carried out warrants a more focused study to gauge the total damage and the cost incurred on people,” he said and added that in most of the villages and towns that IFJHRJK researchers went, the damaged windowpanes were most conspicuous. He said that the destruction of civilian properties by armed forces is a direct violation of Geneva Conventions.

Untoo said that IFJHRJK researchers conducted area studies of different districts in the Kashmir valley to document violations at the hands of armed forces, which aside from destruction of civilian properties also include allegations of torture, use of excessive force, sexual violence etc.

While sharing some details of destruction of civilian properties and other violations in some parts of the Valley, he said, post August 5, 2019, people in Gafoor Mohalla, Habak-Dargah, Srinagar, witnessed continued night raids by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after they protested over the abrogation of Article 370. During the night raids, the forces fired tear smoke shells, barged into the houses and arrested people.

“On August 20, forces conducted midnight raid to arrest Bashir Ahmad. On finding him absent in his under construction house, the forces damaged his house and beat up his wife and mother. On the same night, the house of Ghulam Ahmad Butt, fruit vendor, was also raided. On finding him absent his axe, spade, hammer and some apple boxes were taken away,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...