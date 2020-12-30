APHC appeals people to march to Ghanta Ghar tomorrow (Thursday)

Gives call for strike on Friday

Srinagar, Dec 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the people to participate in the march towards Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar tomorrow (Thursday). The call for the march has been given by the mothers of martyrs.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar today also asked people to observe complete strike on Friday and hold protest demonstrations after Friday prayers to express resentment against the killing of youth by Indian troops.

The spokesman emphasised that every Kashmiri was determined to achieve freedom and would never reconcile with the Indian illegal occupation.

The APHC spokesman maintained that the Kashmiris can’t forget that their youth are being massacred randomly, in custody, fake encounters and in extrajudicial manner. They will, he added, continue their struggle till they achieve the inalienable right to self determination.

Pertinently, Indian troops killed three Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Hokersar, Lawaypora area of Srinagar, today. Earlier, in July this year three youth of Rajouri district were killed in another fake encounter at Amshipora in Shopian.

