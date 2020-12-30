BJP has made NIA, ED, CBI to only suppress people: Mehbooba

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is resorting to coercive measures while making India’s top agencies including National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as its partners to suppress people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing party workers and recently elected District Development Council members at PDP headquarters in Srinagar, she said that the BJP thought that the political parties in Kashmir will not participate in elections and after results, it is resorting to coercive measures.

“Who won more seats and who won less in the PAGD; I have got nothing to do with that, because at times, for a bigger cause, one has to give sacrifices. We feel we are doing well at the ground level as a party. They had thought that we will not participate in DDC elections, but we decided to fight it together, and, since the day the results are out, they are frustrated and are resorting to the coercive measures”, she said.

“BJP made country’s top agencies as its partners including NIA, ED, CBI to only suppress people and intimidate them,” she said.

She said that in the past two months, there is hardly any worker who wasn’t intimidated, threatened, warned and now “DDC winners are being blackmailed to join other parties.”

“A person who was caught along with three guns in his car was let go and his case was withdrawn as he became BJP’s proxy,” said Mehbooba, adding that on the contrary PDP youth leader Waheed Para, who made hundreds of youth to join PDP was put behind the bars.

