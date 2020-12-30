Families of martyrs stage demos against fake encounter killings

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the families and relatives of the martyred youth have demanded their bodies saying that the youth were students who were killed extra-judicially by Indian troops in Srinagar, today.

Shouting slogans, the family members and relatives of the martyrs assembled outside Police Control Room in Pulwama and demanded the return of dead bodies.

They said that the youth were killed by the troops in a fake encounter. The family members of one martyr, Aijaz, said that he had left home a day ago to appear in examinations at Kashmir University. They said that the picture of the dead body of Aijaz on social media shocked them all.

Another protest was staged by the relatives of martyr Zubair Ahmad in Turkwangam, Shopian. They also said that Zubair was killed in the fake encounter.

Meanwhile, a dozen people were injured after Indian troops used brute force and fired pellets and shells on protesters in Srinagar during protest against the killing of three youth.

