India extends lockdown restrictions in IIOJK till January 31

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Wednesday extended lockdown restrictions till January 31.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs had announced the extension of the previous COVID-related guidelines while asking people to remain vigilant against the new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom.

All existing protocols and instructions will continue to remain valid till 31.01.2021, the authorities said in a press note, today.

