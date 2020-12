Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Pulwama district, today.

The CRPF man Vinod Kumar, a resident of Indian state of Utter Pradesh, fell unconscious after he suffered a heart attack. He was shifted to district hospital Pulwama where he died.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities confirmed that death of the CRPF man was caused by the cardiac arrest.

