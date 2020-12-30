Indian troops martyr 3 Kashmiri youth in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city, today.

The youth were martyred in Lawaypora area of the city during a cordon and search operation, which was launched by the troops last evening. The troops also destroyed and damaged several residential houses with explosive material in the area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian troops fired several gun shots in Lawdara Papchan area of Bandipora district. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the troops arrested a youth in Baramulla town.

