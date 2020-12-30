Raids carried out on residence of PDP leader, other locations

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police and paramilitary personnel on Wednesday carried out raids at different locations including the residence of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth President, Waheed Para, in Pulwama district.

Officials told media that that the sleuths of Counter Intelligence wing of Indian police accompanied by the personnel of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are conducting searches at different locations in the district.

The officials said that searches are being conducted in connection with some bank transactions.

PDP’s two women members of District Development Council have been taken by the police to Tangmarg under the pretext of security concerns.

