Srinagar, Dec 30 (KMS): The family of veteran Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gilani on Wednesday evening described rumours about the death of the elderly leader as baseless.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Gilani’s son Dr. Naseem Gilani confirmed that the ailing leader is stable, adding that the rumours are not correct.

Dr Naseem appealed people to pray for the health of the veteran leader.

