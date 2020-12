Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured on Thursday evening in grenade a grenade attack in Sangam area of Islamabad district.

Unknown attackers lobbed the grenade at a checkpoint of CRPF’s 90 Battalion.

A CRPF officer of 90 battalion received injuries and is undergoing treatment at SDH Bijbehara, an official said.

