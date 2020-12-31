HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till Nov 30, 2020)
Total Killings* 95,724*
Civilian arrested 161,163
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,375
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,811
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,231
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Nov 2020)
Total Killings 15
Tortured/Injured 97
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 31
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 1
Women Widowed 2
Children Orphaned 6
Women gang-raped / Molested 7
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​From July 8, 2016)

Atrocities by Indian Troops

(Jan-30 Nov 2020 )
Total Killings 249*
Tortured/Injured 739
Total pellet Injured 139
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 8
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 21
Civilian arrested 2760
Arson (Houses etc) 918
Women Widowed 12
Children Orphaned 26
Women gang-raped / Molested 56

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(Aug 5, 2019- 30 Nov, 2020)
Total Killings 291*
Tortured/Injured 1577
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14219
Arson (Houses etc) 976
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 36
Women disgraced / Molested 94

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

EU, UK Parliamentarians asked to rescue Aasiya Andrabi from judicial victimisation

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad/ Bradford, December 31 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Movement for Right to Self-Determination International wrote a letter to European Members of Parliament, British Members of Parliament, British Government, including British Prime Minister to draw their attention towards the order of an Indian court about framing of charges against senior Kashmiri woman leader Aasiya Andrabi and other Hurriyat leaders.

The letter, written by Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Movement for Right to Self-Determination International Raja Najabat Hussain, asked for taking an immediate action judicial vicitimisation of Aasiya Andrabi.

The letter said that India is constantly taking such steps to suppress the movement in Kashmir, which violate international law. Raja Najabat said that cases were filed against Aasiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders activists under the black laws.

Raja Najabat Hussain called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Dominic Robb, Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nande, Labour Party leaders to take immediate notice of the case and play their key role in this judicial state repression by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


