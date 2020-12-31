EU, UK Parliamentarians asked to rescue Aasiya Andrabi from judicial victimisation

Islamabad/ Bradford, December 31 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Movement for Right to Self-Determination International wrote a letter to European Members of Parliament, British Members of Parliament, British Government, including British Prime Minister to draw their attention towards the order of an Indian court about framing of charges against senior Kashmiri woman leader Aasiya Andrabi and other Hurriyat leaders.

The letter, written by Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Movement for Right to Self-Determination International Raja Najabat Hussain, asked for taking an immediate action judicial vicitimisation of Aasiya Andrabi.

The letter said that India is constantly taking such steps to suppress the movement in Kashmir, which violate international law. Raja Najabat said that cases were filed against Aasiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders activists under the black laws.

Raja Najabat Hussain called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Dominic Robb, Shadow Foreign Minister Lisa Nande, Labour Party leaders to take immediate notice of the case and play their key role in this judicial state repression by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...