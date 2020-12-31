HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till Nov 30, 2020)
Total Killings* 95,724*
Civilian arrested 161,163
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,375
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,811
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,231
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Nov 2020)
Total Killings 15
Tortured/Injured 97
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 31
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 1
Women Widowed 2
Children Orphaned 6
Women gang-raped / Molested 7
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​From July 8, 2016)

Atrocities by Indian Troops

(Jan-30 Nov 2020 )
Total Killings 249*
Tortured/Injured 739
Total pellet Injured 139
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 8
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 21
Civilian arrested 2760
Arson (Houses etc) 918
Women Widowed 12
Children Orphaned 26
Women gang-raped / Molested 56

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(Aug 5, 2019- 30 Nov, 2020)
Total Killings 291*
Tortured/Injured 1577
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14219
Arson (Houses etc) 976
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 36
Women disgraced / Molested 94

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

Indian troops martyred 263 Kashmiris in 2020

Reports Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, marred by killings, crackdowns, arrests, anti-India protests and prolonged military siege the year 2020 happened to be the most brutal and agonizing for the oppressed and hapless people of the territory.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 263 innocent Kashmiris including 5 women and 11 teenagers during the year.

28 of the martyrs were killed in fake encounters, extrajudicial operations and custody. Most of the martyrs were highly qualified youth. The killings rendered 13 women widowed and 29 children orphaned while 58 women were molested or disgraced by the men in uniform.

Indian forces destroyed 927 residential houses and structures.
As many as 777 people were injured when troops used brute force on protesters and arrested 2,958 including Hurriyat activists, students and young boys during house raids and crackdowns.


