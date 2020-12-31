Killing of innocent youth in fake encounters condemned

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat leaders and organisations have condemned the killing of three Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in a fake encounter.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo in a joint statement denounced the cold-blooded murder of three youth in Srinagar in a fake encounter by the Indian forces. They said that it was the third fake encounter during the last ten days where seven innocent and young boys were killed. They urged the United Nations to take notice of New Delhi’s planned genocide in IIOJK.

The Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement described the killings as another act of brutality by Indian troops. He said that India had turned IIOJK into a killing field and it had empowered its forces under various draconian laws to do whatever they wish for medals and promotions.

A DFP spokesman termed the killing of innocent youth as the worst kind of terrorism and said that Indian army had turned Kashmir into a slaughterhouse where youth were being killed mercilessly day in and day out. “Cordon and search operations, arbitrary arrests, extra-judicial killings and forced disappearance is part of the India’s nefarious design aimed at changing the demography of the Muslim majority territory”, the spokesman said. The fast spreading structures of violence in the shape of sprawling military camps continue to threaten the lives of people, particularly the youth, he added. The DFP spokesman urged the international community to impress upon the India to stop bloodshed and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement in Islamabad while deploring the killing of three more innocent Kashmiri youth said that Indian forces during the siege, destroy houses, vandalize properties and insult women. The Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt said that the Indian fascist rulers were using brute force on the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement in Islamabad said that the killing of innocent civilians in fake and stage-managed encounters by the Indian forces was the worst example of state terrorism. The killing spree of young boys, he said, was part of the India’s sinister design to change the demography of the territory and turn its Muslim majority into a minority, he added. Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf said that it had been the old evil tactics of the Indian rulers to terrorize the freedom-loving masses.

