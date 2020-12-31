‘Martyred youth had no case or FIR in IIOJK’

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the three youth, who were martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar city on Wednesday, had neither any case or FIR against them in their respective police stations nor was any missing report filed about them in South Kashmir’s Pulwama or Shopian districts.

The three martyred youth were identified as Zubair Ahmad, Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Athar Mushtaq.

A police official in Rajpora police station said, there was no militancy-related case against Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Athar Mushtaq. “There was no missing complaint lodged in Rajpora police station about the duo,” the official said. He added that there was not a single case of stone pelting or any adverse complaint against the slain duo in Rajpora police station.

Police sources in Zainapora police station said that there was no complaint against Zubair with them. “He was never booked for any adverse thing including creating law and order or taking part in stone pelting. There is no militancy record with us about Zubair and there was any missing complaint lodged by his family,” the police said.

Meanwhile, family members of the martyred youth demanded international probe into the killing. KMS—R

