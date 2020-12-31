PAGD rejects 5th August 2019 Indian moves in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Farooq Abdullah has rejected as fallacious the claims that the alliance has accepted 5th August 2019 announcements by India by participating in the recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls.

Farooq Abdullah, who is also National Conference President in a media interview said, “Had we accepted revocation of Article 370, we would not have fought (DDC) elections. We fought elections against the 5th August 2019 unconstitutional announcements. We have not won in favour of these announcements and New Delhi knows it well.”

The PAGD is an alliance of several parties—J&K National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, CPI-M, J&K People’s Conference, J&K People’s Movement and Awami National Conference (ANC).

Asked if PAGD expected more seats in the DDC polls against around 110 won by the alliance, Farooq said, “See neither we were expecting anything nor we can say anything. See we were caged. Our people could not venture out. It is courage of people that despite such pressures that they voted and supported us with such a huge mandate,” he said in the interview.

“They (BJP) should be ashamed. They are still saying our Chief Minister is coming. Come on who stops you. Where is your democracy? Impose whosoever you want to impose. There will be his funeral also. Until you talk about and think about the hearts of people, who will occupy the land through army, police and officer but never by heart.”

To a question whether detestation and hatred towards BJP leadership has increased in Kashmir after revocation of the Article 370, Farooq replied, “When was love for them in Kashmir? They tried to change the Indian Constitution, divide Hindu and Muslim and tried divide and rule akin to what English did. Don’t think people will ever endorse them here. Yes you will always find unscrupulous ones. People like Jaffer who paved way for English to settle in India will always be there.”

On BJP calling PAGD “Gupkar Gang”, Farooq said: “They don’t have sense of respect. Had there been values and intellect, they would never use such words. This is unparliamentarily behavior. It is highly deplorable language and I condemn the use of such words. They are showing the nation low.”

Farooq termed as imperative the need for talks with Pakistan over Kashmir issue. “It is imperative. It is indispensable. Our one part is still with them and (New Delhi) knows it better that it cannot be taken back military. We have to develop friendship with them. The world has become smaller and the more we live in peace and harmony together we will excel,” he said, adding, “The more there is hatred, the lesser there would be development and any progress would be very small.”

