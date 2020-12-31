HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till Nov 30, 2020)
Total Killings* 95,724*
Civilian arrested 161,163
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,375
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,811
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,231
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Nov 2020)
Total Killings 15
Tortured/Injured 97
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 31
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 1
Women Widowed 2
Children Orphaned 6
Women gang-raped / Molested 7
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​From July 8, 2016)

Atrocities by Indian Troops

(Jan-30 Nov 2020 )
Total Killings 249*
Tortured/Injured 739
Total pellet Injured 139
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 8
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 21
Civilian arrested 2760
Arson (Houses etc) 918
Women Widowed 12
Children Orphaned 26
Women gang-raped / Molested 56

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(Aug 5, 2019- 30 Nov, 2020)
Total Killings 291*
Tortured/Injured 1577
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14219
Arson (Houses etc) 976
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 36
Women disgraced / Molested 94

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Protest in Muzaffarabad condemns killings in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Muzaffarabad, December 31 (KMS): Anti-India protest demonstration was held in Muzaffarabad to denounce the killing of three innocent youth by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday.

The protest was led by the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Youth Wing Tanveer Durrani on the call of party Vice Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Butt. It was attended by a large number of youth. The protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Speakers condemned the terrorism perpetrated by the Indian army and called on the international community to take action against the Indian troops involved in gruesome killings.


