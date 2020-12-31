Protest in Muzaffarabad condemns killings in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, December 31 (KMS): Anti-India protest demonstration was held in Muzaffarabad to denounce the killing of three innocent youth by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday.

The protest was led by the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Youth Wing Tanveer Durrani on the call of party Vice Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Butt. It was attended by a large number of youth. The protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Speakers condemned the terrorism perpetrated by the Indian army and called on the international community to take action against the Indian troops involved in gruesome killings.

