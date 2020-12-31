Pulwama, Shopian shut to mourn fake encounter killings

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a complete shutdown was observed in Shopian and Pulwama districts to mourn the killings of three youth by Indian troops in a fake counter in Srinagar, yesterday.

All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads.

The youth, two from Pulwama and one from Shopian, were killed in a fake encounter by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Srinagar.

Locals from South Kashmir told media men that they were observing shutdown as a mark of solidarity with innocent youth killed mercilessly by brutal troops in Srinagar.

Scores of youth, women and children thronged Bellow, Putrigam & Turkwangam areas to express solidarity with the victim families.

The authorities suspended Internet services in both districts.

Meanwhile, Indian forces were deployed in strength in Lawyepora, Bemina, HMT and several other areas of Srinagar to thwart protests.

