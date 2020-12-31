HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till Nov 30, 2020)
Total Killings* 95,724*
Civilian arrested 161,163
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,375
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,811
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,231
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Nov 2020)
Total Killings 15
Tortured/Injured 97
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 31
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 1
Women Widowed 2
Children Orphaned 6
Women gang-raped / Molested 7
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​From July 8, 2016)

Atrocities by Indian Troops

(Jan-30 Nov 2020 )
Total Killings 249*
Tortured/Injured 739
Total pellet Injured 139
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 8
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 21
Civilian arrested 2760
Arson (Houses etc) 918
Women Widowed 12
Children Orphaned 26
Women gang-raped / Molested 56

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(Aug 5, 2019- 30 Nov, 2020)
Total Killings 291*
Tortured/Injured 1577
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14219
Arson (Houses etc) 976
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 36
Women disgraced / Molested 94

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Pulwama, Shopian shut to mourn fake encounter killings

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a complete shutdown was observed in Shopian and Pulwama districts to mourn the killings of three youth by Indian troops in a fake counter in Srinagar, yesterday.

All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads.

The youth, two from Pulwama and one from Shopian, were killed in a fake encounter by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Srinagar.

Locals from South Kashmir told media men that they were observing shutdown as a mark of solidarity with innocent youth killed mercilessly by brutal troops in Srinagar.

Scores of youth, women and children thronged Bellow, Putrigam & Turkwangam areas to express solidarity with the victim families.

The authorities suspended Internet services in both districts.

Meanwhile, Indian forces were deployed in strength in Lawyepora, Bemina, HMT and several other areas of Srinagar to thwart protests.


