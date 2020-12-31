Shutdown against innocent killings tomorrow

Indian troops martyred 263 Kashmiris in 2020

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, to condemn the killing of innocent youth in fake encounters by Indian troops.

Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League. Anti-India and pro-freedom protest demonstrations will be held after Friday prayers. The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar emphasised that every Kashmiri was determined to achieve freedom despite Indian brutalities.

Pertinently, Indian troops killed three Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar on Wednesday. Earlier, in July this year three youth from Rajouri were also killed in a fake encounter at Amshipora in Shopian.

It is worth mentioning here that IIOJK police have made it clear that there was no case or FIR, registered against the martyred youth at any police station of the territory. Family members of the youth demanded the probe into the killing by an international investigation agency.

The killing triggered complete shutdown in Shopian and Pulwama, the native districts of the martyred youth. Hurriyat leaders and organisations including The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, rights defender, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Khawaja Firdous, Jehangir Ghani Butt, Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their separate statements condemned the killing of the youth.

Meanwhile, the year 2020, marred by killings, crackdowns, arrests, anti-India protests and prolonged military siege, happened to be the most brutal and agonizing for the oppressed and hapless people of the occupied territory. According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 263 innocent Kashmiris including 5 women and 11 teenagers during the year. 28 of the martyrs were killed extra-judicially, in fake encounters and in custody. 58 women were molested or disgraced by the men in uniform while 927 residential houses and structures were destroyed. As many as 777 people were injured when troops used brute force on protesters and 2,958 people were arrested during house raids and crackdowns.

The President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Raja Fahim Kayani during a meeting with APHC-AJK leaders in Islamabad said that Indian illegal moves and atrocities in IIOJK were being successfully exposed at every world forum.

Like this: Like Loading...