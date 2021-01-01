APHC-AJK stages anti-India demo in Islamabad

Islamabad, January 01 (KMS): An anti-India protest demonstration was held under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, today.

The demonstration was organized against the ongoing killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hurriyat leaders said that India was committing systematic genocide of the Kashmiris to convert the Muslim majority of the territory into a minority. They said, India wants to change the demography in IIOJK by issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris but the Kashmiri people will not allow it to succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Hurriyat leaders strongly condemned the surge in the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory and expressed grave concern over the recent killings of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in a fake encounter. They said that the Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices for a sacred cause and Indian atrocities against them were being condemned all over the world. They said that the Modi-led communal Indian government had put the regional peace at stake. India wants to make the UN Kashmir resolutions ineffective and change the geographical status of IIOJK, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Kashmiri people were indebted to the Kashmiri youth who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause and India would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment through cheap tactics. They said that due to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, the Kashmir dispute had become a focus of attention at the world level. They urged the international community to put pressure on New Delhi to stop its state terrorism in IIOJK.

The protesters were holding placards with pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

