Complete shutdown in IIOJK against innocent killings

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, to condemn the killing of innocent youth in fake encounters by Indian troops.

The shutdown is being observed in Srinagar, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama and other areas against the innocent killings.

Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League.

Anti-India and pro-freedom protest demonstrations will be held after Friday prayers.

Pertinently, Indian troops killed three Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar on Wednesday. Earlier, in July, last year, three youth from Rajouri were also killed in a fake encounter at Amshipora in Shopian.

