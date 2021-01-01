Demo in Muzaffarabad against killing of 3 youth in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, January 01 (KMS): The International Forum for Justice and Human Rights held a protest demo in front of press club in Muzaffarabad, today, to condemn the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters on the occasion chanted slogans against India and Kashmiri’s freedom from Indian occupation like “Killer killer, Modi killer”, “We want freedom” and “Go India go back”.

The Chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo addressing the protesters via telephone from Srinagar said that the Indian troops had killed three Rajouri labourers in a fake encounter in Shopian in July last year and now they have martyred three more innocent youth in a fake encounter in Srinagar.

He maintained that in past Indian troops had also martyred hundreds of Kashmiris in fake encounters in Srinagar, Sopore, Kupwara and other areas of the occupied territory. He deplored that the Indian forces were committing the worst human rights violations in IIOJK and urged the international community and human rights organizations to investigate the civilians killing in the territory.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers including the President of Pakistan Peoples Party AJK-chapter, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, and Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, said that the Indian forces were committing the worst kind of human rights violations in IIOJK.

They said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government had divided IIOJK into two union territories and imposed military siege in the territory in total violation of the UN resolutions and international norms. They urged the international community to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

The protesters later marched on the city’s Bank Road and chanted slogans against the Modi government.

