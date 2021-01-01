Indian troops martyr 14 Kashmiris in December

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred fourteen (14) Kashmiris including a young boy during the month of December in 2020.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred five youth were killed by the troops in fake encounters or in custody.

It said that the killings rendered two children orphaned in December. During the month, forty eight (48) people were critically injured due to the use of brute force, firing of pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the territory, it said. The report maintained that at least one hundred ninety eight (198) civilians, mostly youth and political activists, were arrested. The troops also molested, abused or disgraced two (2) women after barging into residential houses and damaged nine (9) houses during cordon and search operations in the month, it added.

The report pointed out that since the military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019, Indian troops have martyred 305 Kashmiris including 7 women till date. It said that most of the victims were killed by the troops in fake encounters, custody and in extra-judicial manners during cordon and search operations in the length and breadth of the territory. It said, youth are picked up from their homes and then eliminated after falsely labeled as mujahideen or over-ground workers of mujahid organizations. It maintained that the killings by the troops during the last 17 months rendered 16 women widowed and 38 children orphaned. The troops damaged over 985 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 96 women and arrested 14,417 persons including aged women and girls during cordon and search operations across the occupied territory in the period, it added.

The report said that the daily life of the Kashmiris has been made miserable since New Delhi illegally abrogated special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019. The move, it added, was aimed at snatching away the identity of the Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority of the territory into a minority.

The report pointed out that as the entire occupied territory has been turned into an open-air prison, thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, political and human rights activists, religious heads, youth and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Zahoor Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Hayat Ahmed Butt and journalist, Aasif Sultan have been detained in different jails of IIOJK and India.

The report said that senior Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continued to remain under illegal house detention in Srinagar. It said, at least, 2,000 people have been detained under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

The continued ban on high-speed internet has deprived the Kashmiris of useful local and world information regarding education and business amid the coronavirus pandemic, the report said. India had snapped the 4G internet service in IIOJK on August 05, 2019, it added.

The report revealed that Narendra Modi-led fascist regime is engaged in changing the Muslim majority status of the occupied territory. For this purpose, it has granted domicile certificates to thousands of Indians, it added. The report said that Indian plan to change IIOJK’s demography was aimed at affecting the results in New Delhi’s favour if a plebiscite was held in Jammu and Kashmir at any point of time in future. It said the Kashmiris are committed to resist the Indian plan to change the demographic composition of the territory. It deplored that press freedom is under a constant threat in IIOJK where journalists are detained and harassed.

The report said that fascist Modi cannot silence the Kashmiris’ voice for freedom through the ongoing military siege as they are determined to keep fighting for freedom from Indian yoke.

The report said that the international community must press India to end its military siege in IIOJK to mitigate the sufferings of the oppressed Kashmiris.

The report also pointed out that in the last 32 years, Indian troops have martyred 95,723 Kashmiris including 7,155 in fake encounters and custody in the territory. The killings rendered 22,922 women widowed and 107,807 children orphaned in the period.

Like this: Like Loading...