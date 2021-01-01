JKPL holds demo in Srinagar against custodial killings in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, today, held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of three youth by Indian troops in a fake encounter.

Holding placards with slogans like ‘Stop innocent killings’, ‘Stop genocide and fake encounters’ and ‘Civilian killings unacceptable’, the protesters also raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. They also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, who were killed in a fake encounter by Indian army in Srinagar two days ago.

The authorities prevented protests against the killings by imposing restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

Talking to media persons during the protest, the JKPL Chief Coordinator, Dr Sarfaraz Khan, deplored the silence of the United Nations and the international community over the killings in the territory. He said, on one hand, Indian forces laced with unbridled powers under draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) are killing innocent youth with impunity, while on the other, Hurriyat leaders have been put behind the bars and India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids on the residences of the Hurriyat leaders which is highly condemnable.

Like this: Like Loading...