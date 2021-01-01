Probe into killing of three youth in Srinagar demanded

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has sought time bound inquiry into the circumstances leading to the killing of three youth in Hokarsar Lawaypora area of Srinagar.

The NC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the versions of people and family pertaining to the killing of three youth are contradictory, therefore, the situation necessitates the constitution of a fact-finding team that could reveal the circumstances and probe the matter on a fast track basis.

The President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet, said: “Worrying that in the past few months after the Shopian fake encounter other families too in the territory have said that their sons were innocent and killed in a staged encounter. Authorities need to come clean on this.”

The incident of killing of three persons in Hokersar area needs a judicial probe as the families of the slain persons have refuted the allegations of the Indian forces that they were militants, the Communist Party of India-Marxist leader, M Y Tarigami said.

In the past also unfortunate incidents of civilians being killed in fake encounters for rewards and promotions have been reported in Kashmir. Just in July this year, three labourers from Rajouri were killed in a fake encounter in Shopian.

