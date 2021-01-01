Srinagar fake encounter: Family of one slain youth writes to authorities

Srinagar, January 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the family of one of the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Lawaypora area of Srinagar, has vouched for his innocence and urged the authorities to hand over his body for burial.

The three martyred youth were identified as Zubair Ahmad, Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Athar Mushtaq.

In an application addressed to the Lieutenant Governor of IIOJK, the maternal uncle and grandfather of Ajaz Maqbool have sought the body of their kin.

“The deceased was pursuing graduation at Degree College, Pulwama, and on December 29 had gone to Pulwama for some work. At 3:00pm on the same date, he called his sister, Aasiya that his work is still pending. The next day, SHO Rajpora called them to inquire about Aijaz. After they sent him his photo through WhatsApp they were told to approach Police Control Room (PCR), Srinagar,” the application reads.

It says that the father of Aijaz was surprised when he was denied the body and instead told that his son was a militant. “The deceased is a student and has no criminal background and there is no FIR registered against him,” the application further said.

Meanwhile, the family of Zubair has also urged the authorities to hand over his dead body for last rites. “Now that the only thing I want is to bury my son in his ancestral graveyard so that we can visit and pray for his soul,” said his mother.

Two of his brothers work in J&K Police with one posted at Ganderbal where Zubair was buried.

