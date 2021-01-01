Archive: Current Month

World urged to stop exploitation of the Kashmiris by India

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, Jan 01 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Hindutva policies of Modi-led regime in India are posing serious threats to the peace and stability of the Asian region.

During a telephonic conversation with his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi, he stressed the need for immediate action by the international community to stop the exploitation of the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupying forces and the ongoing gross human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan and China also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, investment, transfer of technology, research and education.

The understanding reached during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi.

Wishing his Chinese Counterpart a Happy New Year, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and China to meet new challenges in the wake of fast changing global scenario.


