8 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Attacks
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least eight civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, today.

Unidentified persons hurled a grenade on a patrolling party of the Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Tral Bus stand in Awantipora. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident eight civilians received minor splinter injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.


