AAC demands international probe into Lawaypora fake encounter

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) headed by illegally detained Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed anguish and grief over the killing of three innocent youth by Indian troops at Lawaypora in Srinagar and said, it needs international probe on urgent basis.

The AAC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a party delegation visited the bereaved families and expressed condolences and solidarity with them. The Indian repression in IIOJK is unparalleled in the history of repression, it deplored.

The AAC said, as per the families of the slain youth, they were innocent students, who had left their homes in relation to their studies and were killed in cold blood.

It said that as demanded by the families and in accordance with the principles of justice an impartial investigation should be done to bring the guilty to account. But going by the past record of such killings which frequently take place in IIOJK, an impartial investigation is highly unlikely, it added.

The AAC said, what makes the Lawaypora tragedy more painful is the manner in which their burial took place as the families were even denied their bodies by the authorities which is extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

