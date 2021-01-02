APHC says Indian brutalities cannot suppress freedom struggle

Thanks people for observing complete strike against killings

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has thanked the people of the territory for observing a complete shutdown against the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of IIOJK through the shutdown gave a clear message to India and the world that killings and massacres could not stop them from carrying forward their struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He said that the Kashmiris had given unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would never be allowed to go waste. The liberation movement will be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs, he added.

The spokesman said that the Kashmiri people of IIOJK had been making a great history of sacrifices since 1947, in general, and for the last over three decades, in particular. He deplored that India was using different brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ indigenous liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The APHC spokesman said that Modi-led fascist Indian government had realized that the Kashmiri people would never give up the liberation movement and that was why it had repealed the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and imposed military siege in the territory to further its agenda of changing the demographic composition of the territory. He added that in this regard, thousands of Indian Hindus had been issued domicile certificates in flagrant violation of the UN resolutions that recognized Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory.

