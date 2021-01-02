Aasiya Andrabi in jail for fighting illegal Indian occupation: Mazari

Islamabad, January 02(KMS):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said that Kashmiri woman resistance leader Asiya Andrabi was in jail for fighting Indian occupation.

In a tweet, she added that the court will deliver verdict of life imprisonment (meaning till death in Kashmiris’ cases) or death on 18 January.

Asiya Andrabi – Kashmiri woman resistance leader – jailed for fighting Indian Occupation. Was in Srinagar jail in 2016 – then fascist Modi govt shifted her to Tihar jail. Court will deliver verdict of life imprisonment (meaning till death in Kashmiris’ cases) or death on 18 Jan. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 1, 2021



She said that Indian Illegly Occupied Jammu & Kashmir IIOJK) is an occupied territory and the genocidal atrocities of the occupying Indian state need to be condemned and opposed.

Like this: Like Loading...