Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

Aasiya Andrabi in jail for fighting illegal Indian occupation: Mazari

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, January 02(KMS):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said that Kashmiri woman resistance leader Asiya Andrabi was in jail for fighting Indian occupation.

In a tweet, she added that the court will deliver verdict of life imprisonment (meaning till death in Kashmiris’ cases) or death on 18 January.


She said that Indian Illegly Occupied Jammu & Kashmir IIOJK) is an occupied territory and the genocidal atrocities of the occupying Indian state need to be condemned and opposed.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: