Hurriyat forum condemns killing of youth in fake encounter

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the killing of three innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Srinagar.

The troops martyred the youth, Zubair Ahmad, Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Athar Mushtaq, in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops were mercilessly killing innocent Kashmiris particularly youth. It said that such gruesome killings were heart wrenching. “What is worst is that even the dead bodies of these boys are not given to their families for last rites. This state repression is condemnable,” it added.

The Hurriyat forum said these dubious encounters mostly involving the youth, routinely take place in IIOJK as there is no accountability for such killings. It maintained that thousands of Kashmiri youth have been killed during the past several decades as a result of the lingering Kashmir conflict. Such incidents warrant a fair and impartial probe, as the families of the killed youth are demanding, to get to the truth but in IIOJK this basic right to justice and redressal is a distant dream, it deplored.

The statement said anyone who raises his/her voice to protest these violations of human rights or asks for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is coerced into silence and put behind the bars. Thousands of Kashmiri youth, politicians, traders, journalists, lawyers, civil society members and common Kashmiris are in jails throughout India or under house detentions for this “crime”, it added.

The Hurriyat forum said that world human rights organizations should seek an end to these injustices and raise their voice to demand of India to release all Kashmiri political prisoners being held arbitrarily in jails and under house detentions.

