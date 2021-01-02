Indian police arrest two innocent youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have arrested two innocent Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Reasi districts.

The police arrested a youth identified as Aqif Ahmad Teli in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The police arrested another youth, Muhammad Yousaf, in Mahore area of Reasi district. The police dubbed the youth as over-ground workers of mujahid organizations.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian police under a new strategy arrest youth and put them behind the bars by labeling them as militants or over-ground workers of mujahid organizations. The action is aimed at punishing the youth for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

