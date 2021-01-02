Indian troops killing innocent people in IIOJK: Samad Inqilabi

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has said that it is clear from the report of fake encounter in Shopian that Indian troops are killing innocent people in the territory.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the fanaticism of the Indian rulers had reached its peak and history had shown that such fanaticism of the rulers had destroyed the most powerful states of their time. He said that the Indian rulers had been suffering from frustration due to the steadfastness of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir. He added that the Indian authorities should read the writing on the wall and realize the ground reality on the Kashmir dispute.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi condemned the killing of three innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Srinagar and appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

