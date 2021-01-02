JKSM expresses solidarity with families of martyred youth

Srinagar, January 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) visited South Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the families of three youth recently martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Srinagar.

The youth, Aijaz Maqbool Ganai, Athar Mushtaq and Zubair Ahmad, were martyred by the troops in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

The JKSM delegation led by Abdul Rauf Khan and Abdul Qayoom Khan visited Patrigam and Belo areas of Pulwama. The delegation members strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of the youth. They appealed to the world human rights organizations to conduct an impartial investigation into all fake encounters perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK to kill innocent Kashmiri youth.

