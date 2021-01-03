IIIOJK court quashes detention of 3 youth under PSA

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has quashed detention of three persons booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act in 2019, saying that the detaining authority has failed to spell out compelling reasons for detentions.

Two separate single benches quashed detention orders of Mukhtar Ahmad Butt, Shopian and Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie, Pulwama, while a division bench quashed the detention of Amir Shafi Butt, Pulwama, after hearing their counsels and the administration through its counsel.

Amir had filed an appeal against the single bench order which had dismissed his plea against his PSA detention order passed by District Magistrate Pulwama on 2 February 2019.

“We reiterate that the detaining authority must explain satisfactorily the inordinate delay in executing the detention order, otherwise the subjective satisfaction gets vitiated,” the bench said.

In the case on hand in the absence of any satisfactory explanation explaining the delay of 14½ months, the court said it was of the opinion that the detention order must stand vitiated by reason of non-execution thereof within a reasonable time.

Like this: Like Loading...