Indian troops arrest youth during CASOs in Rajouri, Gandarbal

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops conducted cordon and search operations in several villages of Rajouri and Gandarbal districts.

The troops arrested some youth during operations in Kadwan and Dharoon falling under the jurisdiction of Sunderban and Dharamsal police stations in Rajouri.

The troops also arrested a youth in Hatti pura village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. A spokesman for the Indian army claimed on Twitter that the detained youth was an overground worker. However, locals denied the claim and said that the youth was an innocent civilian.

