JKPM, JKSPF, JKFF strongly denounce fake encounter killings

Jammu, January 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu-based Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) and Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum have strongly condemned the killing of three innocent boys in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem while speaking at a meeting in Jammu said Indian troops, who are enjoying impunity under draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act ( AFSPA) are on a killing spree. He said the innocent killings in Kashmir have become an order of the day and there is no accountability of the troops’ actions. He said the forces would continue to kill people until they are enjoying impunity under the AFSPA.

He called upon United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and other international human rights organisations to take a serious note of the human rights violations in Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Abdul Rehman, ID Khajuria, Jameel Kazmi, Qazi Ghulam Muhammad, Nazir Malik and Aijaz Wani.

Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman Devinder Singh Behl addressing party workers in Jammu expressed strong resentment over extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri people. He said that India had given a free hand to its trigger happy troops to kill Kashmiris at free will to perpetuate its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. While expressing solidarity with the victim families, he urged the UN to resolve the Kashmir dispute to put an end to the killings in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Front in a statement while condemning the brutal killing in a statement said that the gruesome murder was a telling proof of the atrocities perpetrated by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris. It demanded of the United Nations to take immediate action against the Indian Army for its war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

