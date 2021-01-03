MBBS students protest against IIOJK authorities’ apathy

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, MBBS students of Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences have staged a protest against the authorities for failing to address the grievances of the students as well general masses, saying that no surgeries were conducted for the past few months, as almost every medical college has been turned into a COVID-19 facility.

MBBS students who were joined by postgraduate students of the college held the protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the administration.

The protesting students said: “The authorities have failed to resume normal functioning, leaving the students to suffer. The administration has failed to commence the classes for the students due to which people are facing difficult times in absence of timely care and emergency surgeries.”

One of the postgraduate students said that the administration had turned the entire hospital into a COVID19 facility which was sheer injustice with the students who were bound to complete their course within a period of three years and with the patients suffering with several ailments.

The PG and UG students said that no surgeries were conducted for the past few months and people across the Valley had been suffering as almost every medical college had been turned into a COVID19 facility.

“Besides the patients, PG and UG students are suffering equally since there is no IDP and emergency with hostels nearby,” said the protesting students.

