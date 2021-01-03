Modi regime writing horrible history of crimes in IIOJK: TWI

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has strongly condemned the increasing brutalities of Indian troops saying that Narendra Modi’s fascist regime is writing horrible history of crimes against humanity in the territory.

Aspokesperson for Tehreek-e-Wahdat in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory continued to be at its peak in 2020 and the troops martyred many innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

The latest example of which is the killing of three innocent youth by the troops in a fake encounter on December 30, 2020 in Lawepura area of Srinagar. He said that the Hindutva government of BJP was employing all sorts of tactics to stop Kashmiris from waging the struggle for freedom. He said that apart from punishing the resistance leaders, activists and youth, every Kashmiri belonging to different walks of life is being put behind bars to extinguish the freedom sentiment.

The spokesman said that Modi government was making full use of its notorious investigative agencies National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate to harass and intimidate the freedom-loving Kashmiris in false cases while keeping the freedom-loving leaders in jails for life.

A series of sedition cases have also been filed against them on false charges, he said and added that the repressive policy adopted by the Modi government to subjugate the Kashmiris has failed to intimidate them into submission. He said that Kashmiris are not ready to live with India and Modi government should remember that the spirit of freedom of nations cannot be suppressed by force.

