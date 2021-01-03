‘Return body or I’ll commit suicide’, says father of minor victim

Srinagar, January 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in a video message, the father of 17-year-old Ather Wani, who was martyred along with two another innocent youth in a fake encounter by Indian troops at Lawaypora in Srinagar on Monday has demanded body of his martyred son saying he would wait for it till his whole life or would commit suicide.

After the denied the bodies of the three persons killed in the fake encounter on 30 December 2020, the father of Athar Wani has dug a grave in native Bellow village of Pulwama.

In the video, he can be heard saying: “Who do troopers kill for their stars? These small children.” Taking a dig at the Indian Army, the father sarcastically said, “I congratulate the whole of India and the media who show that they have done an encounter. This was a fake encounter.”

After the photographs of the bodies went viral on social media, three families from south Kashmir said the killed youth identified as Ather Wani from Bellow, Pulwama, Aijaz Ganaie from Putrigam, Pulwama, and Zubair Lone from Turkwangam, Shopian were innocent and killed in a fake encounter.

Like this: Like Loading...