APHC seeks urgent UN intervention on Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a letter to the UN General Secretary, António Guterres, said that people of Jammu and Kashmir seek his help and attention for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as World Body’s resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In the letter written on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said, “We also seek your legitimate and obligatory intervention to take needful steps to stop gruesome and brutal initiation of ethnic cleansing in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Hindu imperialism since August 5, 2019.”

While drawing the attention of the UN chief towards the ground situation and sufferings of the people in IIOJK, he said that over one million Indian troops, shielded by all types of draconian laws are present in the territory with a licence to kill. Amid presence of these troops, he said, the rule of lawlessness is in full swing to silence popular voice of Jammu and Kashmir for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC vice chairman said that in presence of Indian occupational forces, Kashmir is in shambles and men, women and children are killed with impunity. He said that custodial killings, fake encounters, arbitrary arrests, illegal detentions, loot, arson and extortions have rendered this heaven into a worst kind of hell on the globe.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar urged UN Chief to prevail upon India to end illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, desist from use of brute force against Kashmiri people and take steps for exercising right to self-determination as early as possible.

