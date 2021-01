Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an elderly man injured in a grenade blast succumbed, today, in Pulwama district.

A 70-year-old man, who had suffered injuries in his leg following a grenade blast at bus stand Tral two days ago, died at his residence on Monday.

The man was among eight civilians injured in a grenade blast at bus stand in Tral on January 2.

