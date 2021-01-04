Archive: Current Month

Families of martyred youth demand action against troops

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, families of three martyred youth, who were killed in Srinagar fake encounter by the Indian troops on Wednesday, staged a protest in Srinagar, today.

The families during a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar demanded action and the culprit troops and return of bodies of the youth.

The families, shouting “We want justice”, “We want justice”, “impartial probe” slogans, said that Indian troops are killing Kashmiri youth for getting promotion and medals.


