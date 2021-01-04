IIOJK not safer place, say AJK-origin Kashmiri brides

Srinagar, Jan 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri brides from Azad Kashmir origin on Monday reiterated that Kashmir is not a safer place for them and demand repatriation to their homeland.

Addressing a news conference in Srinagar, the Kashmiri brides said, “We want the Government of India to allow us to return home to meet our dear ones there. The government has rejected us as citizens and it makes no sense for the authorities to stop us from deporting to our residential places,” they said.

“We have knocked almost all the doors but don’t know why our voices go unheard. When a AJK-origin bride Somiya Sadaf contested the elections recently, she was allowed to do so. But, soon when we raised our voices then the government stopped counting on the particular seat where from she was contesting,” they said.

Bushra, one among the AJK origin women asked why her nomination papers were accepted when she had done anything wrong. “We want justice and want the government here to deport us back to Azad Kashmir as we are not being considered as the citizens here,” she said.

The other women present during the presser also expressed their sufferings and demanded immediate steps for their deportation.

