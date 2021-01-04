Truck driver killed in police custody in IIOJK

Jammu, January 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a truck driver was killed in police custody in Kahtua district of Jammu region.

The family members of the deceased truck driver, Amandeep Singh, said that he was murdered by police for not paying a bribe. Amandeep Singh was arrested by Hiranagar Police on December 22, 2020 for transporting bovine, said family members during protest outside Kathua hospital, where the body of the deceased has been kept.

The family while refusing to call off the protest until a murder case is filed against the police officials, who killed him in Police custody at Hiranagar police station.

“He was arrested on December 22, since then some officials of the Police Station were calling us to pay money for his release. They were demanding Rs 2.5 lacs, we were arranging money, meanwhile police informed us about mysterious death of Amandeep”, said the agitating family members.

They said that if the administration failed to take an action against murderer police officials, they would block Jammu-Pathankot road.

