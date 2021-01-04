World must take notice of fake encounter culture in IIOJK: JKPA

Jammu, January 04 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA) has said that fake encounters have become a new norm in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the world should take notice of it.

In a statement issued in Jammu, JKPA Chairman Aquib Wani said that Indian authorities were involved in ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims. “It’s high time for peace loving civilised nations to take notice of gross human rights abuses and growing trend of fake encounters in Kashmir,” he added.

Wani said that videos of family members of martyred youth circulating on social media are melting stone hearts but the cruel Indian government is adhered to the policy of killing and arson in the occupied territory.

He appealed to world human rights bodies and peace loving civil society to pressure Modi-led fascist Indian government to stop the dance of death and destruction in Kashmir to save innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.

