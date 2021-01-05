Anti-India demo outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Islamabad, January 05 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Forum France, Friends of Kashmir International, Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and JKLF (Haqeeqi) organised a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the occasion of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination, today.

The demonstration was led by Hurriyat AJK leaders, Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Muhammad Shafi Dar.

Addressing the demonstrators, the speakers urged the United Nations to honour its promise regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute. They said that Modi-led fascist Indian government had created an atmosphere of fear in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir after repealing the special status of the territory on August 05, 2019.

They said the prevailing situation in IIOJK is very grim as the people of the territory have been deprived of right to life and all basic facilities including food, health and medicines as well as freedom of expression and the fundamental right to self-determination. “Modi’s August 05 move has posed a serious challenge to the conscience of the international community. The Kashmiri people should be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” they said.

The speakers strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and said the Kashmiri youth are being killed in fake encounters. India is committing human rights violations by killing Kashmiri youth and burying them in unmarked graves at far off places, they said.

The speakers maintained that the deteriorating situation in IIOJK must be a matter of serious concern for the United Nations. They said the Kashmiri people are grateful to the government of Pakistan for its political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmir cause.

The speakers included Syed Ijaz Rahmani, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Abid Abbasi, Maria Ashraf, Sardar Mazhar, Sanaullah Khan, Ghulam Ali, Sardar Imtiaz and Sardar Majid Khan.

