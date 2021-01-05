Anti-India Demos in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad

Islamabad, January 05 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held outside the UN Observer’s Office in Islamabad on the occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day, today.

The protest was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter. Apart from Hurriyat leaders, a large number of Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in Islamabad and Rawalpindi also took part in the protest.

The demonstrators held banners and placards with slogans reading:”Let the United Nations implement its resolutions on Kashmir” and “Give Kashmiris their birthright, right to self-determination”.

The participants of the protest demonstration chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. At the end of the event, a memorandum was presented at the UN office demanding that a referendum be held in Jammu and Kashmir by implementing UN SC resolution, passed on January 5, 1949.

It may be recalled that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world observe January 5 as right to self-determination day.

Among those who participated and addressed the protest included Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Syed Faiz Naqasbandi, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Ishfaq Majeed Mir, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Haji Sultan Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Raja Shaheen ,Adeel Mustaq Wani, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Hassanul Bana, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Zahid Ashraf, Muzafer Shah, Syed Manzoor, Syed Mushtaq, Zahid Safi, Mustaq Butt, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Mian Muzaffer and Imtiaz Wani.

In Muzaffarabad, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organized a rally in the AJK capital, which was attended by hundreds of people belonging to different walks of life. The protesters while chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to the UN observer’s office and presented a resolution demanding the right to self-determination for the political future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The rally was led by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali.

