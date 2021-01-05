FM reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending support to Kashmiris

Islamabad, January 05 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

Speaking in the Senate this afternoon, he said we have to give a clear and strong message to our Kashmiri brethren and the international community that Pakistan will stand by the people of Kashmir till settlement of the Kashmir dispute in light of the UN resolutions.

He said India has deployed 900,000 troops to suppress the people of Kashmir but it will not succeed in breaking the Kashmiris’ resolve and determination. He said today the entire Kashmiri nation has become sick of New Delhi’s Hindutva policies.

The Foreign Minister said every citizen of Pakistan is an advocate of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and he will continue this mission till resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said freedom is the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit.

Participating in the discussion, he said Pakistan will continue its diplomatic support for their cause and raise the matter on all relevant forums.

The Minister of State said it is our collective responsibility to support the Kashmiri people. He demanded the implementation of the UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

